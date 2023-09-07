Advertise With Us
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa County

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County.

VSP says it responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 12000 block of Louisa Road (Route 22) around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, September 6. A 2002 Honda Civic was heading eastbound when it ran off the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver, 18-year-old Hayley Briance Lam of Bumpass, died at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing a seat belt.

