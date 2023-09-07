Advertise With Us
UVA working to reduce waste from games at Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium (FILE)
Scott Stadium (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Office for Sustainability is partnering with the Athletic Department for the Green Games Initiative.

“The end goal is to divert as much waste from going to the landfill at the end of a home game,” Lela Garner with the Office for Sustainability said Tuesday, September 5.

Garner says there will be more than 100 UVA-branded units throughout Scott Stadium for fans to use during the football season.

“We wanted to explore events that have a large number of attendees to think about how we can start diverting material from the landfill there,” Garner said. “We want to make sure that composting and recycling are available since a majority of the materials coming out of the concession stands are actually compostable here on site.”

Garner says UVA has ambitious waste reduction goals, and this initiative brings the university one step closer.

“We are hoping to decrease waste generated by 70%, according to 2010 levels, by 2030,” she said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

