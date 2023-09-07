Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, and that will cool temperatures a little. An approaching cold front will bring an isolated shower and storm chance later today. Showers and storm chances increase Friday into the weekend. Additional shower activity can also be expected next week. Temperatures are expected to finally cool to more seasonal levels this weekend as well. We are still tracking Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic ocean. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower & storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Isolated shower & storm, Low: upper 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, few showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

