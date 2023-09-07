Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Sen. Warner talks broadband expansion in Virginia

Sen. Mark Warner (FILE)
Sen. Mark Warner (FILE)(wdbj7)
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D) is talking up a recent signal boost for Virginia’s broadband network.

Millions of dollars from a bipartisan legislation will benefit several areas, including Louisa County Business Park, and fiber backbone routes that’ll extend to Charlottesville and Culpeper.

“I think this is not going to solve every problem, but the absence of broadband will exponentially increase the challenges that a community faces and thank goodness we’ve now got all the resources we need. We just got to execute and make sure this becomes a reality,” Sen. Warner said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty

Latest News

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
UVA Miller Center hosts discussion on future of GOP
(STOCK)
Greene County activates water-use restrictons
People participating in the 9/11 stair climb at Monticello High School (FILE)
Charlottesville-area first responders to hold annual 9/11 Stair Climb at Monticello High School
Senator Tim Kaine (FILE)
Sen. Kaine proposing end to all government shutdowns