Sen. Warner talks broadband expansion in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D) is talking up a recent signal boost for Virginia’s broadband network.

Millions of dollars from a bipartisan legislation will benefit several areas, including Louisa County Business Park, and fiber backbone routes that’ll extend to Charlottesville and Culpeper.

“I think this is not going to solve every problem, but the absence of broadband will exponentially increase the challenges that a community faces and thank goodness we’ve now got all the resources we need. We just got to execute and make sure this becomes a reality,” Sen. Warner said.

