Not As Hot with Scattered Storms

By Dominique Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A slow moving cold front will bring a daily rain chances starting today. This afternoon and evening there is a chance for a few isolated showers and storms, and a marginal chance of any of those storms becoming severe. Primary threats bring a strong winds and hail. Those shower and storm chances continue through Sunday, but the severe risk diminishes daily. Overall unsettles weather for the near future. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny with a few storm chances. Highs in the low to mid 90′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and storms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Scattered shower and storm chances. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Monday - Wednesday: Shower chances continue. Highs in the low to mid 80′s.

