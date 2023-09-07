High temperatures and little rain affecting brook trout in Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-area streams are being affected by the higher temperatures and lack of rain.

One group is concerned how these conditions are impacting brook trout in the Moormans River.

“We prefer to see 70 or below as a max during the day, or 68 is even better,” Chubby Damrom with Trout Unlimited said.

Damron recently stopped at Sugar Hollow to take the temperature of the water.

“Seventy-point-two, that’s pretty good,” he said.

Damrom says the real danger is when the water temperature is 75 degrees or higher for multiple days.

That’s something trout anglers, like Mark Taylor, are keeping an eye on.

“When we look at climate modeling and temperature modeling, the places that we’re at most risk of losing trout populations due to warming temperatures is in the southeast,” Taylor said.

One thing they’re doing to help is planting more trees near the river.

The water below the reservoir is a different story: Less water is being released in the summer after the dam went through an update last year.

Damron is working with Albemarle County to try and change that.

“It’s really affected our ability to keep a trout fishery below the dam and maintain stock fishery nine-to-ten months of the year. This year, we will cut back about three months because of that release water got too low too, too hot, too fast,” he said.

These trout are an important part of the ecosystem.

“They need clean, cold water. So, if you have a place that can’t support native brook trout, then it’s not clean or cold or both,” Taylor said.

Damron says it would take a lot for the fish to disappear, but one way people can help is by not moving big rocks when they come to the river.

He added they’ll have a better idea of the trout population after spawning season in October.

