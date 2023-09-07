Greene County activates water-use restrictons

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Mandatory water use restrictions are in effect in Greene County.

Water & Sewer Director Alan Harrison says the county pulls water from the Rapidan River: “We keep an eye on it when it gets to this dry, and it’s been coming down and starting to affect the intake a little bit so we’re having to kind of watch it. So we said, ‘You know, it’s time to put restrictions in place.”

Harrison says rain is the only way to fix the situation, though the water restrictions will help.

“The first thing out of the gate is irrigation systems. They tend to be pretty heavy water users,” he said.

The new limits affect restaurants, where you’ll have to ask for a glass of water, and car washes.

The Greene County Water & Sewer Department says it does not know when the restrictions will be lifted.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.