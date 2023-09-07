Charlottesville-area first responders to hold annual 9/11 Stair Climb at Monticello High School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Charlottesville Fire Department are coming together to honor and remember lives lost on September 11, 2001.

They’ll be holding their 3rd Annual 9/11 Stair Climb at Monticello High School. The event gets underway at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, September 10.

“We want to remember those that lost their lives, but we also want to think about the folks that are still suffering from the effects of 9/11. We would just love to see all the community come out and support. It means a lot to us to have you out there,” Suzanne Herndon with ACFR said Thursday, Sept. 7.

This is not a fundraiser, and everyone is welcome to join or just show support.

