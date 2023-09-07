Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-area car dealership showcasing new facility

Flow Mazda of Charlottesville is teaming up with a local nonprofit organization to celebrate the grand opening of its new dealership facility
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Flow Mazda of Charlottesville is teaming up with a local nonprofit organization to celebrate the grand opening of its new dealership facility Thursday, September 7.

The new state-of-the-art facility at 1290 Richmond will be showcased at 5:30 p.m. to members who signed up in advance. There’ll be speakers and a raffle at the event, which will go to benefit The Front Porch.

“It’s one thing to be in a community as a business, and just to kind of absorb from the community, but its a whole different feeling to give back to the community,” Jason Keranen with Flow said.

The event is set to run until 7:30 p.m.

Click here to RSVP for the event.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

