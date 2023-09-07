Advertise With Us
Authorities expected to speak on heavy police investigation in Charlottesville

Heavy police presence in a Charlottesville neighborhood Sept. 6
Heavy police presence in a Charlottesville neighborhood Sept. 6(WVIR;Charlottesville;Cleveland Avenue)
By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are expected to offer details this afternoon about the heavy police activity in Charlottesville yesterday.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are set to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 7, on what is being called a “major drug takedown.”

Law enforcement swarmed Cleveland Avenue in the Fry’s Spring area early Wednesday.

Video showed officers in tactical gear, and a police helicopter in the sky.

This is a developing story.

