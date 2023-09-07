19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities say a total of 19 people have been charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area, however two suspects are currently at-large.

U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, DEA Special Agent in Charge Jared Forget, and several police chiefs held a press conference at the federal courthouse in Charlottesville Thursday, September 7.

These arrests are connected to the heavy police activity in the Fry’s Spring area yesterday. Police in tactical gear swarmed around Cleveland Avenue around 6 a.m. A VSP helicopter was also spotted flying around.

This is a developing story.

Police say 19 people have been charged for drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area.



17 arrested, 2 at large.



