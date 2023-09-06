Wednesday Heat Advisories - Relief on the Way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It will be a hot and humid day. Heat advisories are in effect from noon to 7 pm for heat values up to 107 degrees for portions of Nelson, Albemarle, Madison, and Culpeper counties. Fortunately, relief from the heat is on the way. A cold front will bring rain starting Thursday and more comfortable temperatures in the 80′s through the beginning of next week. So far, there is a marginal risk for severe storms Thursday and Friday with primary threats being strong winds. Check back for updates.

Today: Hot and humid. Highs around 100. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated storms. Highs in the low to mid 90′s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Tuesday: Showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80′s.

