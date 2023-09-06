Advertise With Us
VSP investigating homicide in Culpeper County

By NBC29 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home in Culpeper County.

At 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Culpeper Police Department, Fauquier Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police responded to an apartment complex on the 600 block of Friendship Way following a report of a domestic despite involving gunfire.

When officials attempted to reach a woman inside the residence who called 911, the alleged shooter retreated from a third-floor balcony and barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Authorities determined the woman who called 911 was deceased when they began negotiations with the suspect in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

At 3:51 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

A shelter-in-place order was sent by the Culpeper County Public Safety Communications Center to residents of the housing complex but has since been lifted.

This is a developing story.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

