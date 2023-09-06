Advertise With Us
UVA Health opening expanded transplant clinic

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is opening an expanded transplant clinic next week.

UVA Chief of Division of Transplant Shawn Pelletier says this expansion was much-needed: “It became very clear that our Transplant Clinic was overbooked, the providers were over top each other. We did not have enough space,” he said Wednesday, September 6.

The new clinic will have 12 exam rooms, a five-bay infusion center, pharmacy services, and more.

“Things like draw labs to give infusions so patients can get IV infusions and not necessarily be admitted to the hospital, and also do other parts of their evaluations such as heart studies or echoes,” Pelletier said. “So what this clinic allows is for a patient to come to one spot to be seen and get a lot of the testing that they need to in one day or in one time.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

