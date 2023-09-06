UVA Health opening expanded transplant clinic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is opening an expanded transplant clinic next week.

UVA Chief of Division of Transplant Shawn Pelletier says this expansion was much-needed: “It became very clear that our Transplant Clinic was overbooked, the providers were over top each other. We did not have enough space,” he said Wednesday, September 6.

The new clinic will have 12 exam rooms, a five-bay infusion center, pharmacy services, and more.

“Things like draw labs to give infusions so patients can get IV infusions and not necessarily be admitted to the hospital, and also do other parts of their evaluations such as heart studies or echoes,” Pelletier said. “So what this clinic allows is for a patient to come to one spot to be seen and get a lot of the testing that they need to in one day or in one time.”

