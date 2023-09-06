Still no answers in search for missing Winchester woman two months after her disappearance

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - The family of a missing Winchester woman is still seeking answers more than two months after she disappeared. 45-year-old Nanci Britner has been missing since June 28.

Winchester Police have continued to follow up on any leads they can in the Britner case, but the investigation has not progressed much.

“Everything does get harder as the days go by. We’ve really just been sticking together and hoping that we will find her and find her alive. We’re really just going off of faith right now,” said Kelsi Britner, Nanci’s daughter.

Nanci was last seen on the night of June 28 trying to get a ride home from her sister’s hotel room at the Relax Inn in Winchester. Over the last month, her friends and family have held a search party for her and have put up flyers around the area.

“We mainly took care of Valley [Avenue], all the hotels down there around that hotel, the businesses around there to see if they’ve seen anything. So, we really stuck within that area of Valley because that’s where she went missing, and we’ll do other places after we come up with the next search date,” said Kelsi.

In addition to holding a search party, there will be a fundraiser held on Sept. 16 to raise money for a reward fund for anyone who comes forward with information on Nanci’s whereabouts. The fundraiser will include a car wash, bake sale, and the sale of shirts and car magnets with Nanci’s name and face on them.

“I’m hoping everyone can keep an eye out for her. We all miss her so much, and we want her to be home. Every day gets worse, my kids miss her every day. We’re just hoping she comes home soon,” said Kelsi.

Kelsi Britner said she has no idea what happened to her mother but knows that she wouldn’t have just disappeared on her own accord.

“I’m just praying she is still alive. My mind does go to other places, but I don’t know where she could be. She’s definitely being held somewhere for sure if she is still alive,” said Kelsi.

Anyone with information on Nanci Britner’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.