Senators announce $16M for broadband deployment in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Federal money is on the way to expand high-speed internet across Virginia.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine say the more than $16-million infusion comes from the Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program.

“We are proud to have played a key role in creating and passing legislation that continues to deliver substantial funding to Virginia in order to achieve universal broadband coverage across the commonwealth,” the Democratic senators said in a joint press release Wednesday, September 6.

Some of that money will benefit the Shannon Hill Business Park in Louisa County, the Heartland Innovative Technology Park in Prince Edward County, and the Sussex Mega Site in Sussex County.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.