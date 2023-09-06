Advertise With Us
NBC29′s Destini Harris receives award from the Virginia School Boards Association

NBC29′s Destini Harris was honored Tuesday, September 5, by the Virginia School Boards Association.
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - NBC29′s Destini Harris was honored Tuesday, September 5, by the Virginia School Boards Association.

Destini accepted the Media Honor Roll award.

The award honors great storytellers and dedicated reporters.

Destini was recognized for the stories she has done to help shine a light on education in the commonwealth.

We’re very proud of her, and of all our hardworking journalists.

