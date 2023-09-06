Advertise With Us
More intense heat and humidity

Relief from the heat, and the dry conditions is on the way
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It will be another hot, and humid day across the region. Make sure the kids dress for comfort, check on the elderly, and provide shade and fresh water for pets. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, and temperatures around 100. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring a chance for showers and storms for the late week, and cooler and more seasonal temperatures. As the front stalls, the weekend is expected to be unsettled. Tropical storm Lee has formed over the Atlantic ocean. It is expected to become a major hurricane over the next several days. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: upper 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear & humid, Low: around 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

