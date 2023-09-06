Hotter temperatures may affect fall foliage around central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It doesn’t feel like it, but fall is just around the corner.

With recent hot temperatures, it could take longer for leaves to change.

“The heat and dry conditions definitely will be affecting our fall colors this year,” NBC29 Meteorologist Dominique Smith said Wednesday, September 6. “For the last few days we’ve seen temperatures in the upper 90′s, where our average highs 84 degrees. So we’re significantly hotter than we need to be.”

Most of central Virginia is in dry and somewhat drought conditions. If it stays that way, fall 2023 may not be as colorful.

“It’s a bit early in the month, but the official fall foliage report will be published in mid September. So we’ll have a better idea of what we can expect in terms of timing and vibrancy of those fall colors,” Smith said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.