Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Hotter temperatures may affect fall foliage around central Virginia

Photo courtesy Debbie Burton
Photo courtesy Debbie Burton(Debbie Burton)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It doesn’t feel like it, but fall is just around the corner.

With recent hot temperatures, it could take longer for leaves to change.

“The heat and dry conditions definitely will be affecting our fall colors this year,” NBC29 Meteorologist Dominique Smith said Wednesday, September 6. “For the last few days we’ve seen temperatures in the upper 90′s, where our average highs 84 degrees. So we’re significantly hotter than we need to be.”

Most of central Virginia is in dry and somewhat drought conditions. If it stays that way, fall 2023 may not be as colorful.

“It’s a bit early in the month, but the official fall foliage report will be published in mid September. So we’ll have a better idea of what we can expect in terms of timing and vibrancy of those fall colors,” Smith said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty
Travis Brown. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Latest News

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health opening expanded transplant clinic
(FILE)
Construction plans moving forward on South First Street project
he family of a missing Winchester woman is still seeking answers well over two months since she...
Still no answers in search for missing Winchester woman two months after her disappearance
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood (12p)