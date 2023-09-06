Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police and the Albemarle County Police Department say they’re helping the FBI with an ongoing investigation.

Neighborhoods in the area of Cleveland Avenue in Charlottesville woke up early Wednesday, September 6, to a large police presence, including a VSP helicopter flying overhead.

NBC29 has reached out to a spokesperson for the Department of Justice, who says there is no information to offer the public at this time.

This is a developing story.

Helicopter seen flying over Charlottesville neighborhoods early Wednesday, Sept. 6 (WVIR)

