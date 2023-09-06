Advertise With Us
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood

By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police and the Albemarle County Police Department say they’re helping the FBI with an ongoing investigation.

Neighborhoods in the area of Cleveland Avenue in Charlottesville woke up early Wednesday, September 6, to a large police presence, including a VSP helicopter flying overhead.

NBC29 has reached out to a spokesperson for the Department of Justice, who says there is no information to offer the public at this time.

This is a developing story.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

