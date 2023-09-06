Habitat for Humanity moving student-built house to Greene County site

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Habitat for Humanity is working with students at Greene County Technical Education Center on a little house moving, literally.

More than 40 carpentry students at the center built the house. Wednesday, September 6, the building was split in half to move it to a different location.

“We love knowing the fact that this home is going to stay within our community,” GCTEC Director and Principal Jess Peregoy said.

“Well, the exciting part is the collaboration. The kids are working on their schooling, and so they’re learning something, but then the byproduct of that is that now we have a house to go to a family here in Greene County that needs an affordable house,” Rusty Burwell with Habitat for Humanity said.

Bruce Seger with Habitat says splitting the house helped them move it faster.

“It allowed us to get the families into home quicker than if we were trying to stick build a home. And so it works out well for us and it makes it affordable home also,” Seger said.

Burwell says volunteers will soon start finishing the interior of the house: “I’ve got to add a couple of windows, we’ve got to put in the flooring, setup the bathrooms, the kitchen, all of that. So there’s plenty of work to do. "

Habitat for Humanity says it will take seven months before the house is completed.

