Expert offers advice on school bullying

By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One-in-four elementary school students are bullied, but only one-in-five incidents are reported, according to national studies.

Child Study Center Director Rosanna Breaux says bullying happens when adults aren’t present and victims think that telling a teacher or parent might make the situation worse.

“For parents, being aware of changes and behaviors. So if your kid generally has enjoyed going to a particular activity or enjoys going to school, and you’re noticing those changes, if you’re starting to see some of those changes that could be a chance to try and open that door to see what’s going on,” Breaux said.

She also says if your child opens up to you, make sure you show them you’re there and you’re taking this seriously.

