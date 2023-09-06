Advertise With Us
Construction plans moving forward on South First Street project

By Maggie Glass
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Construction plans are moving forward on South First Street.

The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) has submitted a final site plan for Phase 2 of the project.

The 58 public housing units that exist in this area will be torn down and replaced with 113 housing units, a clubhouse, and commercial space.

The Affordable Housing Group, a partner of CRHA, says many people living in these existing units have moved next door to the Phase 1 apartments.

“One of the really exciting part says this is a resident-led redevelopment, so residents have spent hundreds of hours designing their new community,” Ashley Davies with AHG said Wednesday, September 6.

Project leaders say the goal is to start construction around the beginning of next year.

