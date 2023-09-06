Charlottesville to perform system maintenance on all network, internet and phone services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville will perform system maintenance on all network, internet, and phone services on Sunday, September 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

If you have business with the following City of Charlottesville departments, please see below for details:

Department of Social Services:

To report a child protective services concern, call the Virginia Child Protective Services Hotline Phone at 1-800-552-7096

To report an adult protective services concern, call the Virginia Adult Protective Services Hotline Phone at 1-888-832-3858

Parks and Recreation:

Parks & Recreation facilities will be open during regular scheduled hours, but some features/amenities may not be available due to the network outage. For phone access on September 10, please use the alternate numbers listed below for the affected facilities:

Carver Recreation Center : (434) 981-1239

Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center : (434) 962-5065

Charlottesville Police:

If you require emergency assistance, please dial 9-1-1

For non-emergency dispatch, please dial (434) 977-9041

Utilities:

During the City’s phone outage, to report a water main break, sewer backup, or gas leak, or if you have a utility service inquiry or question regarding utility operations, please call Utilities Dispatch at 434-293-9164.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.