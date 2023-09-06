Blue Ridge Poison Center taking more calls about kids getting into edibles

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kids and teens are ending up in the hospital due to cannabis. According to UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center, the increase began after cannabis was decriminalized.

“Before, we did not see edibles that were being sold in stores. It was illegal in Virginia. So once it was decriminalized, it started to open up and people start to have more edibles,” BRPC Director Doctor Chris Holstege said Tuesday, September 5.

Dr. Holstege says they’re getting a lot calls about younger age groups.

“In 2021, we had a total of 56 calls to the Poison Center for edibles,” he said. “Before that, we had virtually none. And 2022, we had 160 calls.”

In 2021, there were 10 ages 0-5. The following year, there were 48 exposures.

“Many of them were hospitalized, some to the Intensive Care Unit,” the doctor said.

“In the most recent period, which is the first quarter of 2023, there were 629 pediatric hospital emergency department visits for patients who had exposure to or intoxication from a cannabis-related product,” Julian Walker with Virginia Hospital HealthCare Association said.

