Big September Heat to Back Down. Some Storms Return for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Big September Heat to back down as we move into the late week. While still hot Thursday, not as hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. An approaching and slow moving Summer cold front will start to touch off scattered storms. A few expected Thursday afternoon and evening. Additional scattered storms Friday and with this front stalling over the weekend, some shower and storm chances will remain with us. Temperatures cool down into the low and mid 80s for the weekend. Any of the storms the next few days could turn strong to severe, with the main threats damaging wind gusts and some spotty hail.

Any rain is welcomed, as we are very dry, and the region is either classified with abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild and muggy. Lows mid 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few scattered storms by PM. Isolated severe risk. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s to near 70.

Friday: Partly sunny, humid, not as hot. Scattered storms by PM. Isolated severe risk. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler, still humid with some scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Some scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and less humid. highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, few showers. Highs low 80s. lows low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Highs near 80.

