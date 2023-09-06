Barboursville man charged with murder

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police say a Barboursville man is in custody and charged with murder after barricading himself inside a home in Culpeper County.

VSP says multiple law enforcement officers were called out to an apartment complex on the 600 block of Friendship Way around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, following a report of a domestic despite involving gunfire. When officials attempted to reach a woman inside the residence who called 911, the alleged shooter retreated from a third-floor balcony and barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Authorities believe the woman who called 911 was dead when they began negotiations with the suspect, 47-year-old Harrison L. Jackson, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

At 3:51 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, Jackson was taken into custody without further incident. He is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, five felony counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was transported to the Culpeper County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

The victim, 47-year-old Jolanda M. Frye of Culpeper, died at the scene. Her remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for an autopsy and examination.

A shelter-in-place order was sent by the Culpeper County Public Safety Communications Center to residents of the housing complex but has since been lifted.

