Albemarle County is authorizing $118 million in funding for a number of different purchases, including $60 million for Rivanna land.

The Rivanna Station Futures is a project to own 562 acres of property along Route 29.

The county says its goal is to build out the intelligence community surrounding the project.

After some questions Wednesday, September 6, the Board of Supervisors unanimously authorized bongs.

“We are positioning ourselves with our key partners - the state, the federal government, private sector, players to be named - that we are positioning ourselves for the future of Albemarle County and the growth of this campus,” Jeff Richardson said.

There was a total of $178 million in funding authorized at Wednesday’s meeting for various county projects.

