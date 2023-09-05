Advertise With Us
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Nelson County

By NBC29
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NELSON CONTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Nelson County.

VSP says the crash happened along the 10,000 block of Rockfish Gap Turnpike around 3 p.m. Monday, September 4. A 2019 Subaru Crosstrek was making a left turn when it pulled and into the path of a 1996 Suzuki motorcycle. The motorcycle was unable to avoid the Subaru and the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist, 40-year-old Adam N. Blackwell of Crimora, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Subaru, 72-year-old Daniel R. Six of Box Elder, S.D., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

Authorities say Six was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.

