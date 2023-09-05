Valley Pike Farm Market celebrates seven years in Weyers Cave

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Pike Farm Market opened in Weyers Cave On Labor Day seven years ago.

Seven years later, they are celebrating steady growth in business.

“People are concerned about where their food is coming from; that’s a big thing in today’s world. We have a local outlet for those people to sell their products and for the local community to come and buy them,” said David Gardner, co-owner of Valley Pike Farm Market .

Valley Pike Farm Market is a hub for local food and beverage vendors to sell their products on a larger scale.

“We’re getting a lot of recognition form northern Virginia, Richmond, Charlottesville. People stop in because we’re just right here, at the exit of I-81. Once they stop in, they stop every time they go back and tell their friends,” Gardner said.

He said more than 250,000 people visited Valley Pike Farm Market last year alone, making it bigger than he ever imagined.

”We do 25 probably 30 weddings a year and we have an outdoor music series in the summer; we are going to be doing continuous things for the community,” Gardner said.

Valley Pike Farm Market is opened seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Sunday’s from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

