UVA student volunteers needed for tax preparation assistance program

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s student volunteer organization, Madison House, is looking students to lend a hand for its free Tax Preparation Assistance program.

“We have a $3 million impact every year,” Head Program Director Jialin Tso said Tuesday, September 5. “Last year, we filed over 700 returns.

Manish Dahal is another head program directors with Madison House. He says his family immigrated here from Nepal, and wishes they had access to this program 10 years ago.

“I think this program would have been a lot of help to us,” Manish said.

Jialin says this program helps students break out of the UVA bubble and get to know the area.

“Volunteers are able to go out to the wider-Charlottesville community by meeting a lot of the different citizens and residents there,” she said.

Applications for students will be open until Friday, Sept. 8. Manish says there is no requirement for tax knowledge.

“In the fall, we have six weeks of training where we train our new volunteers, as well as our returning volunteers on tax basics,” he said.

