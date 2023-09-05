Sweltering September Heat Continues Wednesday. Watching Late Week for Some Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sweltering September Temperatures are making for our hottest stretch of the Summer. Big heat continues Wednesday with daytime highs back in the mid to upper 90s, some fifteen degrees above average. This is near record breaking for this time of year. Sunny, continued hot and dry through Wednesday with real feel temperatures or the heat index between 100 to 105. Take all those steps to stay cool! Drink plenty of water, limit time outdoors, seek air conditioning, check on the elderly and keep pets cool.

As we move into the late week, an approaching cold front will start to touch off scattered storms. A few expected Thursday, with more coverage, but still scattered Friday and this weekend. Isolated severe storms possible, with the main threat damaging wind gusts. Temperatures by this weekend will lower back into the 80s. Any rain is welcomed, as we are very dry and the region is either classified with abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny, still very hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feeling like 100 to 105 degrees with the heat index. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few scattered storms by PM. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s to near 70.

Friday: Partly sunny, humid, not as hot. Scattered storms by PM. High near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler, still humid with some scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Some scattered showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice, less humid. highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s.

