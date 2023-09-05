Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Summers last stand

Late week showers and storms
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The heat and humidity is on. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures well above normal. Most areas will warm into the upper 90s. The steamy pattern will stick around until later this week. A cold front will approach the region Thursday. Showers and scattered storms will advance across the area. As the front stalls, we’ll have daily chances for afternoon and evening showers and storms, scattered in nature. Temperatures will gradually cool to normal levels as well. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: upper 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear & muggy, Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, few showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty
Travis Brown. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Latest News

Hottest Stretch of Summer
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
September Sizzler! Hottest Temps of Summer Through Midweek
Hot Day Ahead
Heat index of at least 100 degrees
Nearing 100 Degrees
Labor Day and Beyond Outlook