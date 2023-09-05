Summers last stand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The heat and humidity is on. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures well above normal. Most areas will warm into the upper 90s. The steamy pattern will stick around until later this week. A cold front will approach the region Thursday. Showers and scattered storms will advance across the area. As the front stalls, we’ll have daily chances for afternoon and evening showers and storms, scattered in nature. Temperatures will gradually cool to normal levels as well. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: upper 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear & muggy, Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, few showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.