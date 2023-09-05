Advertise With Us
Repairs coming to Charlottesville’s Pen Park

Charlottesville City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville City Hall (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Parks & Rec. will soon be repairing Pen Park Fitness Trail.

Work is expected to get underway Monday, September 11, and last until October 13.

The city will repair the foot bridge and the fitness equipment borders. It says this is one of many projects it is prioritizing.

“The fitness trail has been there for over 10 years, and it is in dire need of some repairs,” Riaan Anthony with the department said Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The foot bridge and individual fitness equipment will be closed starting Monday.

