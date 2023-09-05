Advertise With Us
Orange County offering free way to get rid of unwanted tires

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County is offering a free way to get rid of unwanted tires later this month.

Normally, people must pay $2.50 per tire, but the county says dropping that fee might help prevent littering.

“It comes from a partnership with our Liquor Control Committee in our landfill, and the desire is to get some of those fires that might otherwise end up as litter to be recycled and disposed,” Orange County Communication Specialist Jason Woods said Tuesday, September 5.

Tires must be personal-vehicle size.

Vouchers open up Monday, Sept. 25, for county residents or property owners.

