Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Newtown Neighborhood Association holds block party, brings Staunton community together

The Newtown Neighborhood Association (NNA) is bringing long time and new home owners together...
The Newtown Neighborhood Association (NNA) is bringing long time and new home owners together in Staunton.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Newtown Neighborhood Association (NNA) is bringing long time and new home owners together in Staunton.

Monday afternoon they held a Labor Day block party for neighbors to mingle.

“We do some social activities, we do fundraisers for instance the Mission, which is in our Newtown Neighborhood Association. We have done things to help out with the local neighborhood school, which is Bessie Weller Elementary, so we’re just fostering community,” Salley Mueller, treasurer of NNA said.

The association has been around 23 years and works to keep the neighborhood clean, fundraise for local organizations, and provide community and fellowship to their neighbors.

″We have different events throughout the year. We have a Halloween event, called punch on the porch, where different porches provide hot cider and extra snacks for the parents as well as the kids,” said Brigitte Husan, president of NNA .

Sometime the event gives back to all of Staunton.

“We’ve adopted the street here on Beverley, down to Thornrose Cemetery, up to Lewis Street. Four times a year on a Saturday we pick and clean the streets,” Mueller said.

NNA is accepting new members, more on the organization and to join can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty
Travis Brown. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Latest News

Valley Pike Farm Market is a hub for local food and beverage vendors to sell their products on...
Valley Pike Farm Market celebrates seven years in Weyers Cave
The financial support from multiple outlets kickstarted renovations.
Crack o’ Dawn Bakery’s new home closer to becoming reality
A Charlottesville High School student is working with multiple groups to try to help prevent...
CHS student’s project aims to prevent suicides
Raising funds for Stepping Stone
Charlottesville kids using lemonade stand to raise money for families in need