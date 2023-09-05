Advertise With Us
Memorial ceremony for fallen UVA players to be held Sept. 8

D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler
D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler(UVA)
By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is holding on to the memories of the three football players lost in year’s shooting.

UVA will host a tree-planting ceremony Friday, September 8, to remember Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry.

“You know, they’re still part of us in this community,” Emmanuel Kinscoft said.

“These three players left a huge impact on UVA, and so it’s super important that we do as much as we can to keep their name out there so that new UVA students can know about them and kind of carry on their legacy,” Avery Dougald said.

“All three of the victims were well known and loved around crowds, and I’m glad that the university is doing this,” Bethany Bazemore said.

The planting will take place on Culbreth Road, between Ruffin Hall and the Drama Education Building.

The ceremony and dedication will be livestreamed at www.virginia.edu/live.

