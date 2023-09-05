Advertise With Us
Louisa’s Donovan Nelson is Falcon Club Player of the Week

Donovan Nelson
Donovan Nelson
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County High School Football Team is off to a perfect 2-0 start.

The Lions got a big performance Friday from sophomore Donovan Nelson, making him Falcon Club’s Player of the Week.

Nelson took it to the house for a 59-yard touchdown, caught three passes for 132 yards, and clinched the game with an interception.

The T-shirt will be presented to Nelson during practice Tuesday, September 5.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

