Feeling like 100 to 105 degrees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Near record-breaking September heat will continue through mid-week! High temperatures about fifteen degrees above average. Feeling at least one hundred degrees in the afternoon and early evening.

A cold front arrives Friday from the west. This will break the heat wave with scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms.

Less hot this weekend. Still humid with a few showers and thunderstorms around.

Tuesday: Very hot and mainly sunny. Highs in the 90s. Heat index of 100 to 105 degrees.

Tuesday night: Holding on to 90 degrees through sunset. Overnights lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday: Very hot and mainly sunny. Highs in the 90s. Heat index of 100 to 105 degrees. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid with an isolated shower/storm risk. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny. Humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 80s.

