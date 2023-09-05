Advertise With Us
Deputy accused of street racing tells police he wanted to impress girlfriend

The deputy said he met a second motorcyclist at an intersection just before, investigators allege, they decided to race. (WKMG, ST. CLOUD POLICE DEPT, CNN)
By WKMG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WKMG) - Body camera video shows the arrest of a Florida deputy after police say they caught him street racing on a motorcycle.

A St. Cloud police officer can be heard calling in a high-speed street race between two motorcyclists Wednesday evening in body camera footage released by the department.

One of the motorcyclists fled, but the other pulled over and identified himself as Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Espinal. Police quickly grabbed Espinal’s keys, fearing he would flee as well.

Espinal denied he was street racing several times.

“I can see how that looks, and it wasn’t like that,” he said in the body camera video.

Police told Espinal he ran at least one red light, conducted several illegal and unsafe lane changes and hit speeds just under 100 miles per hour, more than double the speed limit in the area. The deputy said he wanted to impress his girlfriend, as heard in the video.

“It looks bad on my part, and I understand, you know. We were going on a date night, and I just got the bike not too long ago. I wanted to impress her, and it’s really bad. I don’t speed at all,” Espinal said.

Espinal then admitted he didn’t know who the second motorcyclist was, and they simply met at an intersection before, investigators allege, they decided to race.

Police arrested Espinal on charges of reckless driving and racing on the highway.

“It is what it is. He’s a deputy. We apply the law evenly,” an officer said in the video.

Since his arrest, Espinal has been relieved of all law enforcement duties and reassigned to administrative duties while the investigation continues.

A release from the sheriff’s office shows Espinal was hired in September 2019 and worked in the Uniform Patrol Division.

Copyright 2023 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

