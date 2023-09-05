Advertise With Us
Crimora man dies in Nelson County crash

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Nelson County on Monday afternoon.

In a press release, officials said the crash happened around 3 p.m. in the 10,000 block of Rockfish Gap Turnpike. A man driving a Subaru Crosstrek was making a left turn and pulled in front of someone on a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 40-year-old Adam N. Blackwell of Crimora, was unable to avoid hitting the Subaru. He died at the scene. VSP said he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Subaru, 72-year-old Daniel R. Six of Box Elder, S.D., was not injured in the crash. He was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.

