Crack o’ Dawn Bakery’s new home closer to becoming reality

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Crack o’ Dawn Bakery & Bistro is working as much as possible, even on Labor Day, to get its new home ready.

It’s located on Main Street, where Farmhaus Coffee Co. used to be. The owners said they’ve been working on getting everything painted and buying equipment since receiving an investment grant worth $25,000 from the City of Waynesboro.

“We’ve got, of course, our money and sweat invested, and then our GoFundMe has definitely helped a lot. We got a lot of our equipment and part of the hood covered by the grant from the city. There are other grants that helped us get it painted and get our signage up,” Crack o’ Dawn Bakery Co-Owner, Elizabeth Easter, said.

The financial support from multiple outlets kickstarted renovations. One of the main priorities is redesigning the building and putting out the right message.

“The Teal Pumpkin project is kind of the catalyst for why we pick the teal. It’s an important color because it’s it’s an allergy-conscious color. People with food allergies know it’s a safe place to come trick-or-treat, and so we kind of took that color and just ran with it,” Easter said.

Easter said some furniture that Farmhaus Coffee Co. left behind is being duplicated to have as much seating downstairs and upstairs.

Crack O’ Dawn Bakery is still raising money through the GoFundMe campaign to help get the remaining equipment and those last-minute things purchased.

The official opening day is set for Sept. 28 with a ribbon cutting in October.

