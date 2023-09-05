Board gets update on Home Depot project for Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - We’re getting a better look at what Albemarle County has planned for the upcoming Home Depot location at Fashion Square Mall.
The Architectural Review Board says the store will take the place of the former Sears location there.
Home Depot bought a large portion of Fashion Square last year.
There is currently no start date for construction.
