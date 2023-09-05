Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Board gets update on Home Depot project for Albemarle County

Fashion Square Mall (FILE)
Fashion Square Mall (FILE)(WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - We’re getting a better look at what Albemarle County has planned for the upcoming Home Depot location at Fashion Square Mall.

The Architectural Review Board says the store will take the place of the former Sears location there.

Home Depot bought a large portion of Fashion Square last year.

There is currently no start date for construction.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty
Travis Brown. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Latest News

(STOCK)
Orange County offering free way to get rid of unwanted tires
Larry Sabato (FILE)
UVA political expert weighs in on DNC pumping money into Virginia races
Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry
Memorial ceremony for fallen UVA players to be held Sept. 8 at 3pm
Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville
Charlottesville pediatricians offering books to patients