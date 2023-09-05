ACFR: More than 100 applied for EMT, firefighter positions

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue says it has a strong pool of candidates.

ACFR says more than 100 applicants applied for EMT and firefighter positions in the county.

Those applicants will go through tests and interviews over the next few months before they start in early 2024.

“We as a department can teach you the technical skills that you need specific to providing fire rescue services,” Chief of Staff Alyssa Mezzoni said Tuesday, September 5.

ACFR says it looks forwards to these applicants becoming part of the team.

