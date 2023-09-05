Advertise With Us
ACFR: More than 100 applied for EMT, firefighter positions

Albemarle County Fire Rescue (FILE)
Albemarle County Fire Rescue (FILE)(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue says it has a strong pool of candidates.

ACFR says more than 100 applicants applied for EMT and firefighter positions in the county.

Those applicants will go through tests and interviews over the next few months before they start in early 2024.

“We as a department can teach you the technical skills that you need specific to providing fire rescue services,” Chief of Staff Alyssa Mezzoni said Tuesday, September 5.

ACFR says it looks forwards to these applicants becoming part of the team.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

