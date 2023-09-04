September Sizzler! Hottest Temps of Summer Through Midweek

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Big September Heat this week, makes for the hottest stretch of Summer. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s, roughly fifteen degrees above average. Heat through the mid-week, near record breaking. Sunny, hot and dry through Wednesday with real feel temperatures or the heat index between the upper 90s to around 105. Take all those steps to stay cool! Drink plenty of water, limit time outdoors, seek air conditioning, check on the elderly and keep pets cool.

As we move into the late week, an approaching cold front will start to touch off scattered storms. A few expected Thursday, with more coverage, but still scattered Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will lower more as we move into Friday and this weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny, very hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feeling like upper 90s to 105 degrees with the heat index. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny, very hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feeling like upper 90s to 105 degrees with the heat index. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few scattered storms by PM. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows near 70.

Friday: Partly sunny, humid, not as hot. Scattered storms by PM. High near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler, still humid with some scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Stray shower. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice, less humid. highs around 80.

