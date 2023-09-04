Seminole Trail crash sends one to hospital, causes power outages

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A single-vehicle crash along Seminole Trail in Albemarle County sent one person to the hospital and left some without power early Monday, September 4.

A truck crash near Timberwood Boulevard happened before 9 a.m.

Police say the crash caused power lines to fall onto the road. Traffic was affected for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Electricity has been restored in the area, according to Dominion Energy’s outage map.

This is a developing situation, and this article will be updated.

Power lines affected on Seminole Trail (WVIR)

