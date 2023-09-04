Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Seminole Trail crash sends one to hospital, causes power outages

Crash scene along Seminole Trail
Crash scene along Seminole Trail(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A single-vehicle crash along Seminole Trail in Albemarle County sent one person to the hospital and left some without power early Monday, September 4.

A truck crash near Timberwood Boulevard happened before 9 a.m.

Police say the crash caused power lines to fall onto the road. Traffic was affected for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Electricity has been restored in the area, according to Dominion Energy’s outage map.

This is a developing situation, and this article will be updated.

Power lines affected on Seminole Trail
Power lines affected on Seminole Trail(WVIR)

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty
Travis Brown. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Latest News

Sentara gives grant to American Heart Assocation
SENTARA GRANT GIFTS
(FILE)
Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA adjusting hours
Ivy MUC (FILE)
Ivy MUC holding Household Hazardous Waste days Sept. 22 & 23
Deputies say the crash happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in Hanover two-vehicle crash