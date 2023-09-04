Orange County farm holds sunflower festival

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Liberty Mills Farm in Somerset held its Sunflower Festival Monday, September 4.

Crowds came out Labor Day to enjoy more than 30 varieties of sunflowers.

“Enjoy the flower fields and have a quiet stroll, and have some peace and quiet before returning to work,” co-owner Evie Woods said.

Although the drought made things challenging this year, they stay they’ve had a good turnout of sunflowers and guests.

“We’ve got great locations where they can come out, take photos, have the great Instagram locations, just a time to relax,” co-owner Kent Woods said.

Visitors were also able to take a tractor tour, and explore all 34 acres of the farm.

