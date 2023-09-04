Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist dies in Hanover two-vehicle crash

Deputies say the crash happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Deputies say the crash happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Hanover woman is dead after a crash involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Tesla SUV on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say the crash happened on Walnut Grove Road at the intersection with Old Calvary Road.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the 2017 Harley Davidson was turning south onto Walnut Grove Road from Old Calvary Drive and crossed into the north lane of travel striking the 2023 Tesla head-on,” The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said.

April Sawyer, 39, of Mechanicsville, was operating the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The investigation into this crash continues.

