Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Ivy MUC holding Household Hazardous Waste days Sept. 22 & 23

Ivy MUC (FILE)
Ivy MUC (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you have extra junk lying around the house you need to ditch, there are a few important dates coming up.

On Friday, September 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, you can drop off household hazardous waste at the Rivanna Authority’s Ivy Materials Utilization Center. These goodies include fluorescent tubes, batteries, and pesticides.

Radioactive and medical waste, as well as explosives and ammo will not be accepted.

Remember, you can only drop off stuff if you live in Albemarle County, Charlottesville, Scottsville, or with a special voucher from Nelson County.

Click here for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty
Travis Brown. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA adjusting hours
Deputies say the crash happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in Hanover two-vehicle crash
Crash scene along Seminole Trail
Albemarle police: Power lines down on Seminole Trail
Below-average rainfall and above-average temperatures are expected for the next several days.
Elkton issues drought warning