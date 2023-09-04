Ivy MUC holding Household Hazardous Waste days Sept. 22 & 23

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you have extra junk lying around the house you need to ditch, there are a few important dates coming up.

On Friday, September 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, you can drop off household hazardous waste at the Rivanna Authority’s Ivy Materials Utilization Center. These goodies include fluorescent tubes, batteries, and pesticides.

Radioactive and medical waste, as well as explosives and ammo will not be accepted.

Remember, you can only drop off stuff if you live in Albemarle County, Charlottesville, Scottsville, or with a special voucher from Nelson County.

Click here for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.