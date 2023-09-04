Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Hot and Sunny Weather on Tap This Labor Day

By Dominique Smith
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is the dominating factor over the next few days. While it keeps us dry, we’ll also be incredibly hot. The first half of the week sees daytime highs in the mid to upper 90′s with humidity increasing over the next few days. Stay cool and hydrated, especially those with outdoor plans this Labor Day. As we approach the end of the week a system will pass through, bringing a chance for showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear with some patchy fog. Lows in the 60′s and low 70′s.

Labor Day: Hot, sun, and haze. Highs in the upper 90′s. Lows around 70.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Very hot. Highs in the upper 90′s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Friday & Saturday: Chance for a few showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
(FILE)
Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty

Latest News

Hot Monday
A hot labor day
Heat Wave
Close to record breaking September heat
Heat Wave
Near record September heat ahead
Temperature comparisons
Near record breaking heat ahead