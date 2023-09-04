Hot and Sunny Weather on Tap This Labor Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is the dominating factor over the next few days. While it keeps us dry, we’ll also be incredibly hot. The first half of the week sees daytime highs in the mid to upper 90′s with humidity increasing over the next few days. Stay cool and hydrated, especially those with outdoor plans this Labor Day. As we approach the end of the week a system will pass through, bringing a chance for showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear with some patchy fog. Lows in the 60′s and low 70′s.

Labor Day: Hot, sun, and haze. Highs in the upper 90′s. Lows around 70.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Very hot. Highs in the upper 90′s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Friday & Saturday: Chance for a few showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.